Taiwan delineates defence priorities in new budget

Taiwan has reshuffled priorities in its defence budget, with UCAVs, frigates and HIMARS featuring strongly. Such interesting details have emerged from the draft defence budget submitted to the Legislative Yuan on 31 August.

Significantly, Wang Ting-yu, a legislator in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, announced on Facebook on 31 August that Taiwan had recently signed a procurement contract for four MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAVs.

Wang stated that the contract took effect on 24 August, after the Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) and a US military delegation signed the deal at the American Institute in Taiwan. This is the de