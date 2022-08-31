To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taiwan boosts defence budget in light of China’s threatening antics

31st August 2022 - 03:34 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Taiwan is seeking to improve its defensive capability in light of Chinese aggression. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Taiwan is boosting its defence budget, and at the same time seeking weapons from the US and enhancing indigenous missile production.

Taiwan’s Executive Yuan proposed a significant 13.9% hike in its defence budget for the year ahead, no doubt spurred on by China’s martial antics surrounding the recent visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The budget increase amounts to a record NT$586.3 billion ($19.5 billion) defence budget for 2023. It still needs to be approved by the Legislative Yuan, but it would equate to 2.4% of GDP.

The proposed budget includes NT$108.3 billion for new fighters and other equipment.

The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics has not given a specific breakdown of the defence budget. Nonetheless, the

