Taiwan boosts defence budget in light of China’s threatening antics
Taiwan’s Executive Yuan proposed a significant 13.9% hike in its defence budget for the year ahead, no doubt spurred on by China’s martial antics surrounding the recent visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The budget increase amounts to a record NT$586.3 billion ($19.5 billion) defence budget for 2023. It still needs to be approved by the Legislative Yuan, but it would equate to 2.4% of GDP.
The proposed budget includes NT$108.3 billion for new fighters and other equipment.
The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics has not given a specific breakdown of the defence budget. Nonetheless, the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
SAIC contracted for US Navy network support
Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) has been awarded a $163 million USN contract to support the shore networks for the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Shore Networks Branch.
-
US announces new $2.98 billion military aid package for Ukraine
This forms the largest single US assistance package to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February, covering thousands of artillery and mortar rounds, UAS and six NASAMS missile systems.
-
RQ-4 to support US hypersonic missile test efforts
RQ-4B Global Hawks will be integrated with advanced payloads to give the aircraft the capability to support testing of hypersonic vehicles for the US military.
-
Asension to boost Australian space sensors
A contract awarded through the Defence Innovation Hub will see the delivery of space-based tactical sensor and is an important step for Australia to grow its domestic space capabilities.