Taiwan boosts defence budget in light of China’s threatening antics

Taiwan’s Executive Yuan proposed a significant 13.9% hike in its defence budget for the year ahead, no doubt spurred on by China’s martial antics surrounding the recent visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The budget increase amounts to a record NT$586.3 billion ($19.5 billion) defence budget for 2023. It still needs to be approved by the Legislative Yuan, but it would equate to 2.4% of GDP.

The proposed budget includes NT$108.3 billion for new fighters and other equipment.

The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics has not given a specific breakdown of the defence budget. Nonetheless, the