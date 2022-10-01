To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Taiwan commissions first homemade LPD

1st October 2022 - 01:30 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

RSS

Taiwan's new LPD, the ROCS Yushan. (Photo: Taiwan MND)

Taiwan’s new LPD will enhance the island’s amphibious abilities and offer multi-role capabilities to support mine countermeasures and logistics missions.

The Republic of China Navy (ROCN), on 30 September, commissioned its first indigenous landing platform dock (LPD).

Named Yushan, the new LPD will replace missions performed by Second World War-vintage tank landing ships (LSTs) and two ex-USN Newport-class LSTs that were transferred in 1995 and entered ROCN service in 1997.

These vessels in the Amphibious 151st Fleet are used to supply outlying bases such as Taiping (in the Spratly Islands) or Kinmen Island.

Although the 151st Fleet practises amphibious warfare annually, there is no sign of the ROCN conducting offensive actions of this kind in the near

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Charles Au

Author

Charles Au

Charles was born in Malaysia, but educated in Taiwan. He is currently based in the …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us