Taiwan seeks naval vessel support via FMS

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US (TECRO) has requested spare parts and related equipment for surface vessels operated by the Republic of China Navy (ROCN).

A potential $120 FMS deal was approved by the State Department on 8 June.

TECRO has asked for unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems; logistical technical assistance; US Government and contractor representative technical and logistical support; and other related elements of logistical and programme support.

‘The equipment will be sourced from approved US Navy vendors and/or US Navy stock,’ the State Department announced, adding: ‘There is no prime contractor.’

The ROCN operates a number of ex-USN surface vessels that may require spare parts support. Examples include four Kee Lung-class (formerly Kidd-class) destroyers and six Chi Yang-class (formerly Knox-class) frigates.