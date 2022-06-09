Taiwan seeks naval vessel support via FMS
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US (TECRO) has requested spare parts and related equipment for surface vessels operated by the Republic of China Navy (ROCN).
A potential $120 FMS deal was approved by the State Department on 8 June.
TECRO has asked for unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems; logistical technical assistance; US Government and contractor representative technical and logistical support; and other related elements of logistical and programme support.
‘The equipment will be sourced from approved US Navy vendors and/or US Navy stock,’ the State Department announced, adding: ‘There is no prime contractor.’
The ROCN operates a number of ex-USN surface vessels that may require spare parts support. Examples include four Kee Lung-class (formerly Kidd-class) destroyers and six Chi Yang-class (formerly Knox-class) frigates.
More from Naval Warfare
-
UDT 2022: Dstl explores feasibility of directed energy for submarine defence
Research from Dstl explored how a laser weapon could be deployed on the mast of a submarine.
-
UDT 2022: Kongsberg propels development of Finland’s future corvettes
Aker Arctic Technology has contracted Kongsberg Maritime to supply propellers for the four future Finnish corvettes.
-
UDT 2022: Spear details submarine-launched Ninox 103 UAS
A new UAS solution offers submarines an aerial picture beyond what is typically provided by protruding masts.
-
UDT 2022: Seebyte nets UK Mine Hunting Capability contract
Work will support the UK RN’s development of fully autonomous Minehunting capabilities.
-
France’s first Barracuda-class submarine enters service
French Navy celebrates the first of its new Barracuda-class nuclear submarines entering service.
-
Indian acquisition body steps up on Next-Generation Corvettes
A programme for six locally built Next-Generation Corvettes has cleared one of 11 approval stages with the Indian MoD.