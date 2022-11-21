To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Taiwan’s army gets a boost in battlefield reconnaissance

21st November 2022 - 02:34 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

This picture shows the Tactical Short-Range Unmanned Aerial Reconnaissance Vehicle of the NCSIST in flight. (Photo: Taiwan MND)

Inspired by Ukraine, Taiwan is going all out to introduce new indigenously manufactured UAVs.

Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) confirmed that the first 14 production rotary-winged UAVs had been handed over to a joint Republic of China Army (ROCA) combined-arms battalion.

Called the Tactical Short-Range Unmanned Aerial Reconnaissance Vehicle, the UAV will help rectify the ROCA’s decades-old weakness of battlefield reconnaissance.

The ROCA spent NT$779.989 million ($24.8 million) to purchase 50 units, comprising 100 aircraft and ground control systems. The UAV has a 30km range and 60-minute endurance.

A nose-mounted 4K colour camera provides real-time reconnaissance and surveillance for ground forces. The NCSIST will train some 110 UAV operators, and

