Polaris to unveil new MRZR Alpha base vehicle at Modern Day Marine

29th April 2025 - 09:35 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

MRZR Alpha. (Photo: Polaris Government and Defense)

The new platform was designed to provide 1KW of exportable power as standard and has been developed in partnership with the US Marine Corps (USMC).

Polaris Government and Defense will introduce a new MRZR Alpha base vehicle this week during the Modern Day Marine exposition in Washington DC.

Developed in partnership with the US Marine Corps (USMC), the new platform brings major updates including the provision of 1KW power exportable as standard.

The 1KW variant is fitted with three-port common connector for enabling multiple systems to access the vehicle’s on-board power.

Speaking to Shephard, Nick Francis, Polaris VP, explained that the new capability is “fully integrated” in the vehicle and enables users to operate seamlessly in the field.

“Our customers, the marine corps, special

