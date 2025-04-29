Polaris to unveil new MRZR Alpha base vehicle at Modern Day Marine
Polaris Government and Defense will introduce a new MRZR Alpha base vehicle this week during the Modern Day Marine exposition in Washington DC.
Developed in partnership with the US Marine Corps (USMC), the new platform brings major updates including the provision of 1KW power exportable as standard.
The 1KW variant is fitted with three-port common connector for enabling multiple systems to access the vehicle’s on-board power.
Speaking to Shephard, Nick Francis, Polaris VP, explained that the new capability is “fully integrated” in the vehicle and enables users to operate seamlessly in the field.
“Our customers, the marine corps, special
