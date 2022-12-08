To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Marine Corps selects Silvus radios for ground vehicle comms

8th December 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

USMC ACV crews will use Silvus StreamCaster radios for on-the-move communications as part of the NOTM system. (Photo: USMC)

Silvus Technologies will supply radios for on-the-move communications on board USMC armoured vehicles under a $5 million dollar contract.

Silvus Technologies announced on 6 December that Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) has selected StreamCaster 4400 MANET (mobile area network) radios for use in the Networking On-the-Move (NOTM) communications system uused in the marine corps' Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs). 

According to a company release, StreamCaster radios were selected due to their ability to create a self-organising mesh network across multiple spectrum bands at high data rates.

The 4400 MANET will enable Marine Air-Ground Task Forces to access SATCOM, and connect and network dispersed vehicles, air assets and dismounted units. Marines can use NOTM to transmit information to commanders and increase situational awareness in hostile environments.

StreamCaster radios also support the proprietary Mobile Networked MIMO (MN-MIMO) waveform to enable operations in congested and contested spectrum environments.

