GDLS bets on innovative capabilities in USMC ARV competition

General Dynamics Land System (GDLS) is betting on innovative capabilities to progress in the USMC Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) competition.

The company is working on a prototype that will be equipped with an advanced electronic architecture and enhanced C4/UAS, AI, robotic and communication features.

Speaking to Shephard, Phil Skuta, GDLS director of business development for the USMC and USN, claimed that the company is applying its expertise in transformational capacities to build on a highly mobile reconnaissance capability consistent with the USMC Force Design 2030 initiative.

Skuta explained that C4/UAS was the first area the company focused on, saying: ‘That