US Army awards Silvus Technologies order to provide StreamCaster radios

The US Army awarded Silvus Technologies a $2.4 million order for the procurement StreamCaster mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radios for deployment at scale in the branch's Integrated Tactical Network. Announced on 7 September, the order acquisition is part of the Army’s Capability Set 23 (CS23).

For CS23, StreamCaster radios (Joint Electronics Type Designation: AN/PRC-169) will be deployed to Stryker Brigade Combat Teams (SBCTs), providing continuity of operations for mounted and dismounted formations that will extend the distance and range of these units, thereby increasing mobility for manoeuvre.

Previously selected for CS21 to connect key command posts at the brigade and battalion echelons, StreamCaster radios enable transmission of federated Team Awareness Kit data with up to 8W of output power, high data rates and dual frequency band support.

In addition to providing robust, high bandwidth connectivity, these systems connect Stryker SBCTs command posts, creating a self-organising mesh network designed to operate in multiple spectrum bands at high data rates, with advanced interference avoidance and cancellation waveform capabilities.

The order comes just weeks after Silvus StreamCaster radios and version 4.0.2.8 of StreamScape firmware achieved Authority to Operate (ATO) certification from the US Army.