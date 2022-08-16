US Marine Corps tests Northrop Grumman AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar

The USMC has conducted tests with the Northrop Grumman AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

The trials were part of the USMC's mid-tier acquisition rapid prototyping effort, known as the Ground Based Air Defense Medium-Range Intercept Capability (GBAD MRIC), a developmental programme established to protect high-value areas and assets from airborne threats.

A press release issued by Northrop Grumman on 15 August pointed out that the multifunction sensor simultaneously detected and tracked multiple cruise missile threats immediately after launch and passed relevant information in real-time to intercept numerous targets from multiple angles.

G/ATOR provides 360-degree surveillance coverage and consolidates multiple capabilities into a single sensor, which decreases the size, weight and power requirements.

The GBAD MRIC programme, led by the USMC, integrates existing systems — specifically, G/ATOR and the Common Aviation Command and Control System (CAC2S) — with components of the Israeli Iron Dome System including the Tamir interceptor to provide integrated surveillance and coverage.