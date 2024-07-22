Raytheon notes CUAS laser success and pushes for faster air defence manufacture

Raytheon has been ramping its CUAS and air defence development programmes and production lines hot on the heels of a recent successful test of its High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) by the UK’s lead defence science and equipment agencies.

In an announcement at Farnborough International Airshow on 22 July, the company stated that the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) agency had successfully tested HELWS the week before the show.

The test was conducted at conducted at Dstl's range in Porton Down and the laser was integrated onto a British Army Wolfhound