DoD reveals new assistance package for Ukraine

The DoD announced on 6 May a $150 million security assistance package from the US for Ukraine. It includes funding for 25,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, three AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radars, EW jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts.

According to a press release from the DoD, the capabilities in the new assistance package were tailored to meet critical Ukrainian needs ‘for today’s fight as Russian forces continue their offensive in eastern Ukraine’.

The US has now committed approximately $4.5 billion to support Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. This total includes $3.8 billion in donations after Russia launched its invasion on 24 February.

Other packages included the transfer of Switchblade 300 and extended-range Switchblade 600 loitering munitions as well as anti-armour weaponry, small arms, ammunition, body armour and related equipment.

The DoD has also shipped thousands of Stinger man-portable missiles and Javelin ATGMs to Ukraine and the Pentagon is now seeking ways to replenish its stockpiles in the short term.