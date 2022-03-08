US could offer Ukraine extra military assistance under new $10 billion package

The US federal government is seeking approval from Congress for a new $10 billion supplemental aid package for Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia.

Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, sent the request to Congress on 2 March. ‘Given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine, I anticipate that additional needs may arise over time,’ she stated at the time.

Included in the package is $4.8 billion for the DoD to support US troop deployments in support of NATO efforts, as well additional military equipment for Ukraine.

Out of this fund, the DoD plans to allocate $1.25 billion for cybersecurity, intelligence and other defensive support. It will be used in operational surges across multiple national defence components, including accelerated cyber capabilities, weapons systems upgrades, increased intelligence support and classified programmes.

Another $1.8 billion will be earmarked to US military direct support in the region, which will cover costs with transportation of personnel and equipment, flying hours, airlift, weapons system sustainment and medical support, among others.

The DoD supplemental funding will also include $1.75 billion for the replenishment of stocks already provided and expected to be provided to Ukraine.

Young claimed that ‘this funding request is based on the Administration’s best information on resource requirements at this time'.

The remaining $5 billion would be spent on bolstering humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine and US regional allies and partners.

Javelin anti-tank missile. (Photo: US Army)

President Joe Biden issued a memorandum on 25 February to allocate $350 million to assist Ukraine. The aid package followed the more than $650 million in defensive assistance that the US provided to the embattled country in 2021, and brought the total security support approved for Ukraine to $1 billion.

This latest support comprised anti-armour weaponry, small arms, ammunition, body armour and related equipment.

Although the DoD did not disclose details about the weaponry and systems handed over to Ukrainian Armed Forces, a US senior defence official held an off-camera press briefing noted that the Javelins would be sent.

International news outlets claimed that Raytheon FIM-92 Stinger passive-guided man-portable air defence systems were also sent to Ukraine.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby claimed on 8 March that the US military equipment donated to Ukraine ‘is getting into the hands of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ and they ‘are using it quite effectively’.