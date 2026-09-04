US Army set to receive first ISV-U-mounted Scorpion Light mortar

Global Military Products (GMP) has confirmed to Shephard that it will deliver the first Scorpion Light mobile mortar system integrated onto the next-generation Infantry Squad Vehicle–Utility (ISV-U) platform to the US Army in the week starting 7 September.

The procurement and integration of an undisclosed number of autonomous, digitally enabled 81mm mortar systems with ISV-Us are covered by a US$12.9 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement announced by the company on 3 September.

Awarded through the US Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC) framework, the agreement also funds the integration of Scorpion Light with US Army digital fire-control technologies and government-furnished