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US Army set to receive first ISV-U-mounted Scorpion Light mortar

4th September 2026 - 08:14 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A live-fire demonstration with a Scorpion Light mortar system. (Photo: US Army)

Global Military Products will begin deliveries next week under a US$12.9 million agreement covering digitally enabled 81mm mortar systems, vehicle integration and army fire-control technology.

Global Military Products (GMP) has confirmed to Shephard that it will deliver the first Scorpion Light mobile mortar system integrated onto the next-generation Infantry Squad Vehicle–Utility (ISV-U) platform to the US Army in the week starting 7 September.

The procurement and integration of an undisclosed number of autonomous, digitally enabled 81mm mortar systems with ISV-Us are covered by a US$12.9 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement announced by the company on 3 September.

Awarded through the US Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC) framework, the agreement also funds the integration of Scorpion Light with US Army digital fire-control technologies and government-furnished

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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