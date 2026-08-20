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Hanwha debuts with US Army deal worth up to $3.6 billion as it eyes future M109 replacement

20th August 2026 - 09:27 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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The first 12 prototypes for the US Army will come from South Korea. (Photo: Hanwha Defense)

The Mobile Tactical Cannon is to replace the US Army’s M777 towed howitzers which could result in the procurement of almost 500 systems at an estimated $3.59 billion.

Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) has been awarded a contract to supply six prototype 155mm K9 Mobile Howitzers (K9 MH) for the US Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) programme. The agreement includes an option for a further 12 with value quoted by the US Army at $100.3 million and a maximum value of $262.9 million if all 18 are purchased.

The platforms will be used in a series of operational experiments to assess performance, reliability and supportability and incorporate soldier feedback, adapting the force to pace emerging threats in multi-domain operations.

If approved for fielding, the MTC,

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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