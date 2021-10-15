US Army orders more Sentinel A4 radars

AUSA 2021: Is NGSW ‘the dog that didn’t bark’?
A lack of information at AUSA suggests a lack of progress in the Next Generation Squad Weapons programme for the US Army.
The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a contract to build five more Sentinel A4 radar systems for the detection and identification of multiple aerial threats.
Lockheed Martin expects to deliver the first five radars in March 2022.
Delivery of additional radars is projected to occur over the next year for use in operational assessments at the service branch.
The Sentinel A4 radars will enable military operators to detect cruise missiles, UAVs, rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortar threats in contested environments.
Lockheed Martin initially received an award to produce the Sentinel radars as part of a $281 million contract in 2019.
Sentinel A4 is a high-performance modification of the AN/MPQ-64A3 Sentinel A3 air and missile defence radar.
A3 a mobile 3D phased-array radar, operating in the X-band frequency, used to alert SHORAD weapons about hostile airborne targets and queue up their shots.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the A4 is expected to improve on the A3's performance by 75%, triple its search capabilities, double the radar’s tracking accuracy and increase its range and elevation performance.
