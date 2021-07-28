M-Code fortifies Sentinel A4 radar

OMFV shows more signs of life
The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle programme is moving forward at a deliberate pace, after five industry teams received Phase 2 digital concept design contracts.
M-Code military GPS receivers have been integrated into the Sentinel A4 air and missile defence radar for the US Army.
Oriola Defense & Security revealed on 27 July that it delivered a shipment of M-Code enabled SecureSync mission timing and synchronisation units in May to Sentinel A4 manufacturer Lockheed Martin.
‘SecureSync with M-Code provides enhanced resilient positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities and improved resistance to existing and emerging GPS threats, such as jamming and spoofing,’ Oriola added.
SecureSync M-Code features a modular, open architecture –characteristics shared by Sentinel A4, simplifying the integration process and ensuring future upgrades.
Hironori Sasaki, president of Orolia Defense & Security, said: ‘Making M-Code available now in a readily configurable and scalable form factor is a critical step in advancing our forces out in the field.’
The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle programme is moving forward at a deliberate pace, after five industry teams received Phase 2 digital concept design contracts.
Omsktransmash has completed a delivery of its T-80BVM as part of an ongoing Russian modernisation programme.
The Australian Army is putting the Maverick M-Series radar through a series of capability development and evaluation activities.
Oshkosh Defense has been selected by the US Army to participate in OMFV programme.
Raytheon shines a light on Coyote Block 3 trial and progress on Block 2 launch system.
Surplus US M14 semi-automatic rifles have armed the Lithuanian military since the late 1990s.