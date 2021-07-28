To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

M-Code fortifies Sentinel A4 radar

28th July 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Sentinel A4 radar. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

US Army air and missile defence radar includes M-Code for enhanced position, navigation and timing plus protection against EW threats.

M-Code military GPS receivers have been integrated into the Sentinel A4 air and missile defence radar for the US Army.

Oriola Defense & Security revealed on 27 July that it delivered a shipment of M-Code enabled SecureSync mission timing and synchronisation units in May to Sentinel A4 manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

‘SecureSync with M-Code provides enhanced resilient positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities and improved resistance to existing and emerging GPS threats, such as jamming and spoofing,’ Oriola added.

SecureSync M-Code features a modular, open architecture –characteristics shared by Sentinel A4, simplifying the integration process and ensuring future upgrades. 

Hironori Sasaki, president of Orolia Defense & Security, said: ‘Making M-Code available now in a readily configurable and scalable form factor is a critical step in advancing our forces out in the field.’

 

