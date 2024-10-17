To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army makes moves on new artillery system to plug M109 gap

17th October 2024 - 16:07 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

The BAE Systems Bofors Archer 155mm self-propelled artillery system, already deployed by Sweden, the UK and Ukraine, is one of the five SP artillery systems shortlisted by the US Army. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Contracts have been awarded for the Self-Propelled Howitzer Performance Demonstration programme as the US Army attempts to address issues related to its 155mm field artillery capacity.

The demise of the M109 fitted with the 155mm/58 cal ordnance, developed by Watervliet Arsenal, has left a major gap in the US Army’s field artillery capability. The ordnance, also called the Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA), suffered from excessive wear in the barrel.

The US Army’s current fleet, including the current M109A7 in production, is fitted with a 155mm/39 cal barrel. Most countries in Europe, however, have been fielding artillery system with a 155mm/52 cal barrel for many years as it offers further range, resulting in increased survivability against counter battery fire.

At AUSA 2024 in Washington, DC, this past

