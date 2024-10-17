US Army makes moves on new artillery system to plug M109 gap

The demise of the M109 fitted with the 155mm/58 cal ordnance, developed by Watervliet Arsenal, has left a major gap in the US Army’s field artillery capability. The ordnance, also called the Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA), suffered from excessive wear in the barrel.

The US Army’s current fleet, including the current M109A7 in production, is fitted with a 155mm/39 cal barrel. Most countries in Europe, however, have been fielding artillery system with a 155mm/52 cal barrel for many years as it offers further range, resulting in increased survivability against counter battery fire.

At AUSA 2024 in Washington, DC, this past