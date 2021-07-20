To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

UK IPA report shows some acquisition improvements

20th July 2021 - 13:50 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

An Ajax overwatch demonstrator variant fitted with Brimstone was showcased in May 2021 by GDUK, which must have been aware of the upcoming furore over the failure of its programme (GDUK)

Recent IPA annual reports have been a roll call of MoD failings but the latest version could see procurement turning a corner for the better — aside from the Ajax project.

The publication of the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) 'Annual Report on Major Projects for 2020-21' by the UK government shows reduced levels of risk on some major land platform acquisitions but increases in others.

With contracts awarded for some major platforms there is positive news for the British Army, which is desperate to see new and upgraded vehicles enter service.

However, the only defence project still listed as 'Red' – which means that it is undeliverable – is the Ajax armoured reconnaissance vehicle.

Problems with Ajax have been highlighted since details of the report were leaked in early June. Since then ...

