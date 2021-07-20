UK IPA report shows some acquisition improvements

The publication of the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) 'Annual Report on Major Projects for 2020-21' by the UK government shows reduced levels of risk on some major land platform acquisitions but increases in others.

With contracts awarded for some major platforms there is positive news for the British Army, which is desperate to see new and upgraded vehicles enter service.

However, the only defence project still listed as 'Red' – which means that it is undeliverable – is the Ajax armoured reconnaissance vehicle.

Problems with Ajax have been highlighted since details of the report were leaked in early June. Since then ...