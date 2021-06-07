To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Turkey helps Bangladesh to rocket forward

7th June 2021 - 23:14 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Bangladesh is the newest customer for the T-300 multiple rocket launcher system. (Roketsan)

New multiple rocket launchers, light tanks, MRAPs, 40mm automatic grenade launchers and pistols are reaching the hands of the Bangladesh Army.

Bangladesh has received a complement of T-300 Kasirga multiple rocket launchers (MRL) from Roketsan in Turkey. The South Asian nation ordered 18 such artillery units in March 2019.

Mounted on a Kamaz 65224 6x6 truck chassis in Bangladesh’s case, the T-300 can fire both 122mm rockets (TR-122 with maximum 40km range) and 300mm rockets (TR-300 with range of 40-100km), as well as the TRG-300 Tiger missile.

In its Block I configuration, the latter has a range of 120km with its 105kg high explosive and blast fragmentation warhead. The enhanced Tiger Block II missile has a 190kg warhead and a ...

