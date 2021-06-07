Turkey helps Bangladesh to rocket forward

Bangladesh has received a complement of T-300 Kasirga multiple rocket launchers (MRL) from Roketsan in Turkey. The South Asian nation ordered 18 such artillery units in March 2019.

Mounted on a Kamaz 65224 6x6 truck chassis in Bangladesh’s case, the T-300 can fire both 122mm rockets (TR-122 with maximum 40km range) and 300mm rockets (TR-300 with range of 40-100km), as well as the TRG-300 Tiger missile.

In its Block I configuration, the latter has a range of 120km with its 105kg high explosive and blast fragmentation warhead. The enhanced Tiger Block II missile has a 190kg warhead and a ...