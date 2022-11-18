Switzerland gains US approval for Patriot air defence missile buy

The US State Department has approved the FMS to Switzerland of Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC) 3 Missile Segment Enhanced (MSE) missiles and related equipment with an estimated value of $700 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on 15 November

The Swiss FMS request covers up to 72 missiles alongside support and training equipment and spare parts. The US will also supply personnel for engineering, logistics, flight test and other support tasks. Lockheed Martin will be prime contractor.

A US DoD release said the proposed sale 'supports Switzerland’s goal of improving national and territorial defence as well as interoperability with US and NATO forces'.

The Swiss Federal Council announced its selection of Patriot alongside the F-35 fighter jet to meet the requirements of its Air 2030 programme last year, stating that the combination represented ‘the highest overall benefit at the lowest overall cost’.

The Patriot offer was proposed to Switzerland by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Rheinmetall Air Defence and Radar Systems, RUAG and Mercury Systems.