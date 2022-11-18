To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Switzerland gains US approval for Patriot air defence missile buy

18th November 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Switzerland selected Patriot for the ground-based air defence element of its Air 2030 programme in July 2021. (Image: Raytheon)

Switzerland will acquire up to 72 Patriot missiles under a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) transaction.

The US State Department has approved the FMS to Switzerland of Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC) 3 Missile Segment Enhanced (MSE) missiles and related equipment with an estimated value of $700 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on 15 November

The Swiss FMS request covers up to 72 missiles alongside support and training equipment and spare parts. The US will also supply personnel for engineering, logistics, flight test and other support tasks. Lockheed Martin will be prime contractor.

A US DoD release said the proposed sale 'supports Switzerland’s goal of improving national and territorial defence as well as interoperability with US and NATO forces'.

The Swiss Federal Council announced its selection of Patriot alongside the F-35 fighter jet to meet the requirements of its Air 2030 programme last year, stating that the combination represented ‘the highest overall benefit at the lowest overall cost’.

The Patriot offer was proposed to Switzerland by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Rheinmetall Air Defence and Radar Systems, RUAG and Mercury Systems.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us