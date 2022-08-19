Switzerland shortlists Archer and RCH 155 for self-propelled artillery replacement programme

The Armasuisse military equipment procurement agency within the Swiss Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) on 11 August shortlisted the FH77 BW L52 Archer and the AGM/RCH 155 in the Artillery Effective Platform and Effective Means 2026 programme.

This effort aims to improve medium-range indirect fire support for the Swiss Armed Forces and replace the M109L47 KAWEST system, which was acquired by Switzerland more than 50 years ago.

A final procurement decision is expected in 2026.

Armasuisse neither disclosed details on the number of platforms that will be acquired nor the amount that will be allocated to this programme.

The DDPS did not