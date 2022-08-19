Switzerland shortlists Archer and RCH 155 for self-propelled artillery replacement programme
The Armasuisse military equipment procurement agency within the Swiss Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) on 11 August shortlisted the FH77 BW L52 Archer and the AGM/RCH 155 in the Artillery Effective Platform and Effective Means 2026 programme.
This effort aims to improve medium-range indirect fire support for the Swiss Armed Forces and replace the M109L47 KAWEST system, which was acquired by Switzerland more than 50 years ago.
A final procurement decision is expected in 2026.
Armasuisse neither disclosed details on the number of platforms that will be acquired nor the amount that will be allocated to this programme.
The DDPS did not
More from Land Warfare
-
BAE Systems recruited to provide ballistic missile seekers
Lockheed Martin has recruited BAE Systems to manufacture and deliver seeker technology for THAAD missiles.
-
Army 2022: Russia seeks to apply experience from Ukraine war to improve medium armour
Will Russian manufacturers be able to correct inherent IFV design deficiencies that have been exposed during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine?
-
US Marines to field Next Generation Handheld Targeting System in FY24
Acquired in February 2022, the Next Generation Handheld Targeting System will allow Marines to rapidly and accurately conduct target location and laser guidance during combat operations.
-
American Rheinmetall and GM Defense team up to compete in the US Army’s Common Tactical Truck programme
American Rheinmetall and GM Defense are offering the HX3-CTT, which is derived from the HX3 next-generation series of trucks.
-
France invests in vehicles for paratroopers
New lightweight and air-droppable vehicles are being provided to the 11th Parachute Brigade in the French Army.
-
US Army orders more 144 Mack Defense M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks
Based on the commercially available Mack Granite model, the HDTs are operated by engineering units in construction and maintenance missions for infrastructure assets.