F-35 takes Swiss spoils to maintain remarkable European sales record

Switzerland has picked Lockheed Martin’s F-35A for its Air2030 competition, agreeing to procure 36 of the aircraft in the process.

In what stands as a resounding endorsement of US defence manufacturing capabilities in Europe, the Swiss Federal Council announced the decision on June 30. The selection of the F-35A, along with Raytheon’s Patriot SAM system, was made mainly on the basis that it represented ‘the highest overall benefit at the lowest overall cost'.

In the end, the F-35A was judged to be far and away the best aircraft on offer, most notably because total procurement and operational costs amount ...