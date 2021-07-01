To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

F-35 takes Swiss spoils to maintain remarkable European sales record

1st July 2021 - 00:36 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

Switzerland is set to become the fifteenth country to operate the F-35 (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

In what amounted to a fairly one-sided contest, the F-35A has emerged as the winner of Switzerland's Air2030 procurement, with Bern opting to buy 36 of the fifth-generation jets.

Switzerland has picked Lockheed Martin’s F-35A for its Air2030 competition, agreeing to procure 36 of the aircraft in the process.

In what stands as a resounding endorsement of US defence manufacturing capabilities in Europe, the Swiss Federal Council announced the decision on June 30. The selection of the F-35A, along with Raytheon’s Patriot SAM system, was made mainly on the basis that it represented ‘the highest overall benefit at the lowest overall cost'.

In the end, the F-35A was judged to be far and away the best aircraft on offer, most notably because total procurement and operational costs amount ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users