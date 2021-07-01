F-35 takes Swiss spoils to maintain remarkable European sales record

Leonardo to provide protection system for VVIP transport aircraft
Leonardo will provide their protection system for an unspecified Middle Eastern government VVIP’s transport aircraft.
Switzerland has picked Lockheed Martin’s F-35A for its Air2030 competition, agreeing to procure 36 of the aircraft in the process.
In what stands as a resounding endorsement of US defence manufacturing capabilities in Europe, the Swiss Federal Council announced the decision on June 30. The selection of the F-35A, along with Raytheon’s Patriot SAM system, was made mainly on the basis that it represented ‘the highest overall benefit at the lowest overall cost'.
In the end, the F-35A was judged to be far and away the best aircraft on offer, most notably because total procurement and operational costs amount ...
A $50 million contract from Sri Lankan MoD will see IAI overhaul the avionics on Kfir fighter aircraft.
Alpagu loitering munition completes its latest test as manufacturer STM says more variants are on the way.
BAE Systems is increasing monthly production of its AN/ASQ-239 system for the F-35.
Success in Milestone C tests brings LRIP closer for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system.
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.