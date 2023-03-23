Sweden orders tactical comms shelters from Conlog

Finland's Conlog Group has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to supply tactical communications shelters with deployable mast systems to the Swedish Armed Forces.

The deal is worth around €20 million if options are exercised. Deliveries will begin in 2024 and end in 2025.

Juha Moisio, CEO, Conlog Group, said: 'We are extremely proud to be selected as the supplier of these critical communications systems to the Swedish FMV. This order demonstrates the capability of Conlog Group and our parent company, SES 37, to provide these quality solutions for our customers internationally and support Finnish-Swedish defence cooperation.'

Conlog's containerised shelters are designed to allow users to maintain communications in challenging environments. The quick-deploy mast system can lift radars or antennas hydraulically to heights of over 24m .

The Swedish order follows a €39.1 million contract to supply containerised communications stations to the Finnish Defence Force in December 2022.