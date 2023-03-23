Sweden orders tactical comms shelters from Conlog
Finland's Conlog Group has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to supply tactical communications shelters with deployable mast systems to the Swedish Armed Forces.
The deal is worth around €20 million if options are exercised. Deliveries will begin in 2024 and end in 2025.
Juha Moisio, CEO, Conlog Group, said: 'We are extremely proud to be selected as the supplier of these critical communications systems to the Swedish FMV. This order demonstrates the capability of Conlog Group and our parent company, SES 37, to provide these quality solutions for our customers internationally and support Finnish-Swedish defence cooperation.'
Conlog's containerised shelters are designed to allow users to maintain communications in challenging environments. The quick-deploy mast system can lift radars or antennas hydraulically to heights of over 24m .
The Swedish order follows a €39.1 million contract to supply containerised communications stations to the Finnish Defence Force in December 2022.
More from Land Warfare
-
France's Technamm to unveil new special forces vehicles
Inspired by lessons learned in Ukraine, the 4x4 Technamm Fennec 2 is looking for its first customers, while the Masstech Commando has already been ordered by France and Jordan
-
WFEL awards more subcontract work on UK Boxer armoured vehicle programme
WFEL has awarded a contract for streamlined inventory management and component supply on the British Army's Boxer 8x8 Mechanised Infantry Vehicle programme as the UK supply chain is built up.
-
Milanion NTGS joins forces with Global Ordnance to promote mobile mortars for US market
Milanion NTGS has signed an agreement with Global Ordnance to pursue sales opportunities in the US for its platform-agnostic mobile mortar systems.
-
US speeds up Abrams deliveries to Ukraine by switching to M1A1s
The US will deliver Abrams main battle tanks (MBTs) to Ukraine faster than initially planned by switching from providing M1A2s to refurbished M1A1s.
-
Greece confirms amphibious assault vehicle plan with FMS request
Greece has moved ahead with plans to acquire a fleet of Assault Amphibious Vehicles from US Marine Corps surplus stocks.