Conlog to supply containerised comms solution to Finnish military

12th December 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Conlog has already developed a range of containerised facilities for defence markets, and the Finnish Defence Forces contract will leverage this technology. (Photo: Conlog Group)

Conlog has been awarded a contract worth up to €39.1 million to supply containerised communications stations to the Finnish Defence Force.

Conlog Group has announced that it has been selected by the Finnish Defence Forces for design, implementation, documentation, use and maintenance of self-contained containerised communication stations.

These will allow Finnish forces to maintain communications in challenging environments.

If all options are exercised, the value of the project over its lifetime will be €39.1 million. This equates to 113 person-years per annum for the company.

The containerised comms solution is designed to be effective in extreme conditions. (Photo: Conlog)

Conlog Group CEO Juha Moisio said: 'This is a major contract for Conlog Group and shows that when it comes to building transportable installations that can meet the most challenging of environments then it is Conlog that the Finnish Defence Forces trust.

'One of the advantages we have is that our engineers all know the type of environments in which military personnel need to deploy as nearly all of us have undertaken military service at some point.'

The system acquired by the Finnish Defence Forces is based on an existing Conlog product line, but will be further developed to meet the specific requirements of the customer.

