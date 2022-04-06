Saab to provide Finland with training simulators

Saab signed a contract in Q1 2022 with the Finnish Defence Forces for the delivery of combat training simulators to supplement live training solutions already installed by the Swedish company.

The total order value is approximately SEK152 million, Saab announced on 4 April.

The contract includes an upgrade of the military training facility and associated equipment used by the Pori Brigade of the Finnish Army, as well as other simulators used by eight other units.

These simulators will remain in use until late 2032.

Åsa Thegström, head of Saab Training & Simulation, claimed the simulators ‘will secure Finland’s training capability for the next decade, allowing them to train with the highest degree of realism’.

Col Kari Pietiläinen, Finnish Defence Forces assistant head of training, said the deal with Saab provides ‘a further enhanced live training capability, which will enable us to improve the capabilities of the Defence Forces, both within the national border as well as in multinational collaborations with partners’.