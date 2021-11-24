Giraffe stretches with high mast

Giraffe 4A radar. (Photo: Saab)

Finnish-Swedish industry collaboration helps AESA radar to detect low-flying missiles and UAVs, says Saab.

Saab has launched a new mobile high-mast solution for its Giraffe 4A radar.

Developed with Finnish partner Conlog Oy and produced in Finland and Sweden, the high-mast solution is designed for ‘fast and efficient deployment in order to meet modern threats of low altitude such as cruise missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the battlefield of today’, Saab announced in a 23 November statement.

With a high mast, Giraffe 4A will be able to function in urban environments without line-of-sight disruption from large buildings.

The C-band Giraffe 4A provides 3D air surveillance with 15 stacked beams and the capability to monitor up to 1,000 tracks, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

The AESA radar has an aircraft tracking range of up to 280km, whereas in weapons location mode it can detect targets at 100km range.

Saab is already providing Giraffe 4A radars and upgrades to Swedish Giraffe AMB surface radars under an SEK2.1 billion ($229 million) contract for an integrated sensor and C2 system for use with ground-based air defence.