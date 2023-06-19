Sweden inks deal for up to 3,000 military vehicles from IDV

Italy's IDV has signed a framework agreement with Sweden's Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to supply up to 3,000 light vehicles for Swedish Armed Forces. An initial firm order will be for 400 examples.

The wider agreement covers 2023 to 2027 with the option to extend it for another five years.

The MUV 4x4 design selected is available in 12 variants including troop transport, medical, communications, logistics vehicles and dog carrier.

The MUV was developed as the successor to IDV’s M40E15-WM, with a GVW of up to 7t, and maximum payload of 4t. Its engine can operate in a temperature range of -32 to +49°C and supports NATO fuels.

It has a permanent 4x4 drive with central/front/rear lockable differentials and a PTO-equipped transfer case as well as independent front suspension system with torsion bar.

To meet specific requirements of the Swedish LMPV project, IDV made customisations including an EMC performance upgrade in terms of both vehicle and superstructure, reaching full military levels of compliance

Other modifications are in-cab fittings for integration of communications and other military equipment as well as bespoke bodies for different roles, including the ability to transport the Medical 2 variant inside a C-130 while maintaining functionality of its medical systems and intensive care equipment during the flight.

Running alongside the main framework agreement is dedicated customer logistic support package, covering the reliability and availability of the fleet for up to 12 years.