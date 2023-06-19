Sweden inks deal for up to 3,000 military vehicles from IDV
Italy's IDV has signed a framework agreement with Sweden's Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to supply up to 3,000 light vehicles for Swedish Armed Forces. An initial firm order will be for 400 examples.
The wider agreement covers 2023 to 2027 with the option to extend it for another five years.
The MUV 4x4 design selected is available in 12 variants including troop transport, medical, communications, logistics vehicles and dog carrier.
The MUV was developed as the successor to IDV’s M40E15-WM, with a GVW of up to 7t, and maximum payload of 4t. Its engine can operate in a temperature range of -32 to +49°C and supports NATO fuels.
It has a permanent 4x4 drive with central/front/rear lockable differentials and a PTO-equipped transfer case as well as independent front suspension system with torsion bar.
To meet specific requirements of the Swedish LMPV project, IDV made customisations including an EMC performance upgrade in terms of both vehicle and superstructure, reaching full military levels of compliance
Other modifications are in-cab fittings for integration of communications and other military equipment as well as bespoke bodies for different roles, including the ability to transport the Medical 2 variant inside a C-130 while maintaining functionality of its medical systems and intensive care equipment during the flight.
Running alongside the main framework agreement is dedicated customer logistic support package, covering the reliability and availability of the fleet for up to 12 years.
More from Land Warfare
-
Rafael ready to counter Iran’s hypersonic threats, says company at Paris Air Show
Planning of flight tests and interception trials for the Sky Sonic counter-hypersonic missile system are under way, while Rafael hopes to start full-scale development in the coming months.
-
India fantasises about a new indigenous FRCV tank
The Indian Army is dreaming big about its FRCV, but such visions often evaporate when subjected to India's protracted red tape.
-
Brazilian Army releases requirements for armoured speedboats
The craft are expected to be used in various missions including ISR, offensive and defensive actions, critical infrastructure protection, special operations, patrol and engineering and logistical support.
-
NZ Army to more closely align with Australian Army via Plan ANZAC
The New Zealand Army has decided to closely align itself and cooperate far more closely with its Australian counterpart.
-
Lockheed Martin gains market share in Europe with tailored missile and air defence systems
The company is providing systems to Ukraine, Poland and Germany, modernising launchers for the UK and Italy in addition to partnering with European manufacturers.
-
Norway's Leopard 2 tanks will be new 2A8 variant with active protection system
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has announced that Norway's tanks will be of the 2A8 standard, as will any planned German procurement of new-build Leopard 2s.