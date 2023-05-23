To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sweden buys new amphibious artillery platforms

23rd May 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The 24mm Fast Mortar has already been procured by the UAE. (Photo: Swede Ship Marine)

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has contracted Swede Ship Marine for eight naval artillery platforms for use by the country's amphibious forces.

The new vessels will give Swedish forces the ability to conduct indirect fires from the sea when delivered from 2027 to 2028.

Sweden will receive training systems slightly earlier in 2026 to 2027.

FMV project manager Lennart Klingenstierna said with Sweden's unique archipelagic environment littered with islands and obstructed visibility, the capability was a 'powerful addition to fighting the enemy'.

The vessels are part of Sweden's Amfbat 2030 programme, which seeks to transform the concept of operations for the Scandinavian country's amphibious forces.

Designed and built by Swede Ship, the 24m Fast Mortar is a patrol boat based on the

