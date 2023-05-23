Sweden buys new amphibious artillery platforms
The new vessels will give Swedish forces the ability to conduct indirect fires from the sea when delivered from 2027 to 2028.
Sweden will receive training systems slightly earlier in 2026 to 2027.
FMV project manager Lennart Klingenstierna said with Sweden's unique archipelagic environment littered with islands and obstructed visibility, the capability was a 'powerful addition to fighting the enemy'.
The vessels are part of Sweden's Amfbat 2030 programme, which seeks to transform the concept of operations for the Scandinavian country's amphibious forces.
Designed and built by Swede Ship, the 24m Fast Mortar is a patrol boat based on the
