Iveco to take a majority stake in Horiba Mira’s UGV business

24th January 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A Horiba Mira Viking UGV. (Photo: Horiba Mira)

The duo believe combining cutting-edge tech with manufacturing prowess will help secure a leading position in the UGV market.

Under a new agreement, Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV) will become the majority shareholder in Horiba Mira’s Uncrewed Ground Vehicle (UGV) business.

The partnership will combine IDV’s manufacturing expertise with Horiba Mira’s solutions while providing capital to move the UGV platforms and technology to the next stage of development and production.

Under the deal, the UGV segment will remain based at the Mira technology park in the UK.

The two companies said the deal would accelerate the technology roadmap to fulfil the growing requirements of the UK MoD and allies.

For IDV, the move confirms a focus on continued technological innovation.

The duo said the union of specialist technology and global production capability demonstrated the intent for the venture to take a leading position in the international UGV market.

