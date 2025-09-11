DSEI 2025: Still no order from British Army or Germany for RCH-155 Boxers
Around 18 months ago the UK selected KNDS’s RCH-155 155mm/52-calibre artillery system installed on a Boxer 8×8 multi-role armoured vehicle (MRAV) to meet its Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) requirement. However, Shephard sources indicate that the first contract for three systems – two for Germany and one for the UK – has yet to be placed.
When these are delivered, they will go through a joint German/UK trials programme prior to formal qualification and production. Ukraine has already started to take delivery of systems.
As expected, it is understood that there have already been some problems and these will be investigated and rectified before production for Germany and the UK follows.
While the basic RCH-155 is the same for all customers, elements that will be optimised for individual end users include internal communications, fire control, battle management system, and the option to have a roof-mounted remote weapon system, if required.
In the German Army, RCH-155 will supplement, but not replace, the tracked PzH 155mm/52-calibre self-propelled (SP) artillery system, some of which have already been passed to the Ukraine. This system carries a much higher load of ammunition than the RCH-155 which is fitted with an automatic ammunition handling system.
The UK has passed all of its AS90 155mm/39-calibre tracked SP artillery systems to the Ukraine, leaving the 105mm M118 Light Gun as its only conventional towed artillery weapon.
Hanwha awaits response from UK
The number of MFPs required by the Royal Artillery (RA) has tended to change but Shephard sources say that 72 would be ordered in the first phase with an eventual total of 120.
In peace time, a typical RA regiment would have three batteries each of six guns, but in times of war an additional battery of six guns would be added.
With the figure of 72, only enough RCH-155s would be available for four regiments each of 18 guns with no reserves for training, war losses or for forming additional regiments.
The other competitor for the MFP requirement was the Hanwha K9 Thunder 155mm/52-calibre system with a clear growth path to the future and a longer barrel for increased range.
Hanwha Aerospace made an offer to the UK to take 24 K9 Thunders from the Republic of Korea Army stocks until a production line was established in the UK, but no response was received.
The turret used in the RCH-155 has also been selected by the Swiss Army to replace its M109 155mm/47-calibre systems. They will use the locally developed General Dynamics European Land Systems Piranha 10×10 while Spain is expected to opt for both tracked and wheeled platforms.
