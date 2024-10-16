Steadicopter launches Golden Eagle Heavy Strike RUAS in Washington

Unmanned robotics helicopters provider Steadicopter has launched the new Golden Eagle Heavy Strike (HS) RUAS at AUSA 2024. Equipped with a Rafael missile, the new HS version provides ground troops with fast anti-armour protection.

Speaking to Shephard at AUSA, Steadicopter CEO Itai Toren explained how the company’s family of systems – the Black Eagle 50 and Golden Eagle Light Strike – already carry light weapons as payloads, such as 7.62 cal and 5.56 cal rifles as well as 40mm grenade launchers.

“We saw the demand for a heavier system that can be more lethal on the battlefield,” he noted.

