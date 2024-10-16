To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Steadicopter launches Golden Eagle Heavy Strike RUAS in Washington

16th October 2024 - 22:15 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

At AUSA 2024, Steadicopter displayed its Golden Eagle HS RUAS with a Rafael missile as anti-armour payload. (Photo: author)

Using its platform at AUSA 2024, Steadicopter launched its latest rotary unmanned aerial system (RUAS), having worked alongside partner Rafael on the platform’s payload.

Unmanned robotics helicopters provider Steadicopter has launched the new Golden Eagle Heavy Strike (HS) RUAS at AUSA 2024. Equipped with a Rafael missile, the new HS version provides ground troops with fast anti-armour protection.

Speaking to Shephard at AUSA, Steadicopter CEO Itai Toren explained how the company’s family of systems – the Black Eagle 50 and Golden Eagle Light Strike – already carry light weapons as payloads, such as 7.62 cal and 5.56 cal rifles as well as 40mm grenade launchers.

“We saw the demand for a heavier system that can be more lethal on the battlefield,” he noted.

