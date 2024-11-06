South Korean defence industry demonstrates its tech prowess

The Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) has recently showcased numerous new items of kit including four new weapon systems: the Light Armed Helicopter from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI); the containerised 20kW Cheongwang (Sky Light) Laser Anti-Air Weapon Block I from Hanwha Defense; Korean Tactical Surface-to-Surface Missile (KTSSM-I) Ure (Thunder) and 230mm unguided rocket from Hanwha Aerospace.

Meanwhile, the Barracuda 4x4 armoured vehicle, M18 57mm recoilless rifle and M45 Quadmount towed air defence system have all recently been retired by the force.

Many of the country’s defence firms were out in force at the inaugural Korea Army International Defence Industry