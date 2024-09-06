UAVs in multiple classes proliferate in South Korea

South Korea has been progressing various UAV programmes – ranging from small commercial types to sophisticated medium-altitude long-endurance aircraft – as it leverages unmanned technologies to give it an edge against neighbouring North Korea.

In its defence budget statement issued on 28 August, Seoul said: “We’ve continued to acquire multipurpose commercial drones using cutting-edge technology, and in particular, expanded the purchase of drones…to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Drone Operations Command and ensure training and education conditions.”

The aforementioned Drone Operations Command, headquartered in north of Seoul in Pocheon, was established in September 2023. It was a reaction to