To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UAVs in multiple classes proliferate in South Korea

6th September 2024 - 12:49 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The MUAV/KUS-FS developed by KAL-ASD for the ROK Air Force is dimensionally slightly larger than an MQ-9B Reaper. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

South Korea is rapidly advancing its UAV programmes and counter-drone capabilities in response to increasing threats from North Korea’s unmanned aerial systems.

South Korea has been progressing various UAV programmes – ranging from small commercial types to sophisticated medium-altitude long-endurance aircraft – as it leverages unmanned technologies to give it an edge against neighbouring North Korea.

In its defence budget statement issued on 28 August, Seoul said: “We’ve continued to acquire multipurpose commercial drones using cutting-edge technology, and in particular, expanded the purchase of drones…to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Drone Operations Command and ensure training and education conditions.”

The aforementioned Drone Operations Command, headquartered in north of Seoul in Pocheon, was established in September 2023. It was a reaction to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us