S-MET competitors outline bids
American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) and HDT Global expect to deliver eight prototype S-MET II uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) for testing and evaluation to the US Army in 2025.
S-MET II is a major step change from S-MET I which was for a single radio-controlled, eight-wheeled platform designed to carry payload, generate power for organic electronic systems and conduct unconstrained movement.
The platform was designed to carry about 500kg of equipment and to provide enhanced capability primarily in Infantry Brigade Combat Teams, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Security Force Assistance Brigades.
Under S-MET I General Dynamics Land Systems was selected in 2020
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from AUSA 2024 News
-
Lithuania turns to Saab and Kongsberg to improve air defences
Lithuania has placed a second order for Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) systems and expects to begin receiving systems from its first order next year.
-
Tata to build IFVs in North Africa
The Wheeled Amphibious Armoured Platform (WhAP) was designed to meet an Indian Army requirement. Only six have been ordered by India and it is likely the US Stryker may be purchased instead.