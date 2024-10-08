To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

S-MET competitors outline bids

8th October 2024 - 13:35 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

HDT Global’s Hunter Wolf is being bid for the US Army’s S-MET II. (Photo: HDT Global)

The US Army’s Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport Increment II (S-MET II) is a follow-on from S-MET Increment I (S-MET I) and will provide a larger and more capable vehicle.

American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) and HDT Global expect to deliver eight prototype S-MET II uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) for testing and evaluation to the US Army in 2025.

S-MET II is a major step change from S-MET I which was for a single radio-controlled, eight-wheeled platform designed to carry payload, generate power for organic electronic systems and conduct unconstrained movement.

The platform was designed to carry about 500kg of equipment and to provide enhanced capability primarily in Infantry Brigade Combat Teams, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Security Force Assistance Brigades.

Under S-MET I General Dynamics Land Systems was selected in 2020

