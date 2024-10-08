S-MET competitors outline bids

American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) and HDT Global expect to deliver eight prototype S-MET II uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) for testing and evaluation to the US Army in 2025.

S-MET II is a major step change from S-MET I which was for a single radio-controlled, eight-wheeled platform designed to carry payload, generate power for organic electronic systems and conduct unconstrained movement.

The platform was designed to carry about 500kg of equipment and to provide enhanced capability primarily in Infantry Brigade Combat Teams, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Security Force Assistance Brigades.

Under S-MET I General Dynamics Land Systems was selected in 2020