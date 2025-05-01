To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Estonia takes delivery of six HIMARS

1st May 2025 - 12:31 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The systems are now in country and neighbouring Latvia and Lithuania will receive systems soon. (Photo: ECDI)

Estonia has taken delivery of six Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) weapons. The delivery comes only a month after Australia received its first system and the company outlined plans to improve missiles fired from the system.

Estonia has joined the HIMARS family with six of the multiple rocket launch systems handed over on 30 April at the country’s Ämari Air Base. Live fire trials are expected to begin between June and August.

The country’s forces are familiar with the system having been based in Estonia with US forces and training having already taken place.

The US$200 million contract for the six HIMARS was signed between the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) and the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in December 2022 and includes munitions, communication solutions, training, logistics and lifecycle support.

The deal signed

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

