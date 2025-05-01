Estonia takes delivery of six HIMARS

Estonia has joined the HIMARS family with six of the multiple rocket launch systems handed over on 30 April at the country’s Ämari Air Base. Live fire trials are expected to begin between June and August.

The country’s forces are familiar with the system having been based in Estonia with US forces and training having already taken place.

The US$200 million contract for the six HIMARS was signed between the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) and the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in December 2022 and includes munitions, communication solutions, training, logistics and lifecycle support.

