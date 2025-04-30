To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Anduril Industries unveils improved electromagnetic warfare system

30th April 2025 - 09:27 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Pulsar-L is a new member of the Pulsar EW family. (Photo: Anduril)

Pulsar-L has already entered service and weighs about 12kg with range of 5km. It was only in May last year that the company disclosed that earlier versions were already in service.

Anduril Industries has unveiled a new version of its Pulsar software-defined electromagnetic warfare (EW) system which is designed to detect, identify, track and defeat targets at the tactical edge.

Pulsar-Lite (Pulsar-L) is the latest version in the family and, according to the company, can be positioned in just two minutes.

It has been fielded in two configurations – airborne and expeditionary, the latter being for ground operations.

The company said the system has already been deployed and is designed to be operated independently or integrated with Anduril’s own Lattice open software platform. It is also compatible with other command and

