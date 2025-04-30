Anduril Industries unveils improved electromagnetic warfare system

Anduril Industries has unveiled a new version of its Pulsar software-defined electromagnetic warfare (EW) system which is designed to detect, identify, track and defeat targets at the tactical edge.

Pulsar-Lite (Pulsar-L) is the latest version in the family and, according to the company, can be positioned in just two minutes.

It has been fielded in two configurations – airborne and expeditionary, the latter being for ground operations.

The company said the system has already been deployed and is designed to be operated independently or integrated with Anduril’s own Lattice open software platform. It is also compatible with other command and