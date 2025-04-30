Anduril Industries unveils improved electromagnetic warfare system
Anduril Industries has unveiled a new version of its Pulsar software-defined electromagnetic warfare (EW) system which is designed to detect, identify, track and defeat targets at the tactical edge.
Pulsar-Lite (Pulsar-L) is the latest version in the family and, according to the company, can be positioned in just two minutes.
It has been fielded in two configurations – airborne and expeditionary, the latter being for ground operations.
The company said the system has already been deployed and is designed to be operated independently or integrated with Anduril’s own Lattice open software platform. It is also compatible with other command and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Thales to modernise Netherlands TACTIS combined arms trainer
Thales will modernise the Royal Netherlands Army’s TACTIS simulation system over eight years with enhanced synthetic environments, new simulators for the CV9035NL, Boxer and Leopard 2 tanks.
-
Hanwha contracted to develop radar for South Korean missile defence
Hanwha will develop the multi-function radar of the Low Altitude Missile Defense (LAMD), work which is scheduled to be completed before the end of 2028.
-
Romania approved for additional $280 million Patriot Air Defence System buy
The possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) from the US will cover the system and any related equipment with Lockheed Martin and RTX as primary contractors.
-
Polaris to unveil new MRZR Alpha base vehicle at Modern Day Marine
The new platform was designed to provide 1KW of exportable power as standard and has been developed in partnership with the US Marine Corps (USMC).
-
British Army details Ajax plans
Of the six variants in the Ajax programme – reconnaissance (Ajax), reconnaissance support (Ares), C2 (Athena), equipment repair (Apollo), equipment recovery (Atlas) and engineering reconnaissance (Argus) – the Ajax reconnaissance version is now entering service.
-
CV90 revels in northern exposure while looking for new customers (updated April 2025)
The BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 IFV has been around for decades but continual refreshing to maintain power and relevance, along with a healthy market at home in Sweden and neighbouring countries, has led to more than 1,700 vehicle orders with 10 countries.