To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Hanwha contracted to develop radar for South Korean missile defence

30th April 2025 - 13:14 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Plans for the Iron Dome were approved in June 2021 to protect against North Korean long-range artillery. (Photo: DAPA)

Hanwha will develop the multi-function radar of the Low Altitude Missile Defense (LAMD), work which is scheduled to be completed before the end of 2028.

South Korea has taken another step towards developing its own version of Israel’s Iron Dome in an effort to protect itself, particularly the country’s capital Seoul, against missiles flying at low altitudes over short distances and artillery.

The country’s Hanwha Systems has received a contract valued at KRW131.5 billion (US$92 million) to develop the radar for the LAMD, a system described by the company as a “Korean-style Iron Dome”.

In a statement the company said: “The LAMD is designed to intercept large numbers of missiles flying at low altitudes and over short distances.

“Since it can respond to missiles approaching

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us