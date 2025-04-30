Hanwha contracted to develop radar for South Korean missile defence

South Korea has taken another step towards developing its own version of Israel’s Iron Dome in an effort to protect itself, particularly the country’s capital Seoul, against missiles flying at low altitudes over short distances and artillery.

The country’s Hanwha Systems has received a contract valued at KRW131.5 billion (US$92 million) to develop the radar for the LAMD, a system described by the company as a “Korean-style Iron Dome”.

In a statement the company said: “The LAMD is designed to intercept large numbers of missiles flying at low altitudes and over short distances.

“Since it can respond to missiles approaching