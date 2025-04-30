Poland approved for another buy of AMRAAMs under $1.3 billion deal
Poland has been spending big in the past few years, ordering main battle tanks, attack helicopters and air defence systems in a drive to build up defences at a cost of tens-of-billions of dollars and has now been approved for a US$1.3 billion order of AIM-120D-3 missiles.
The US State Department approved the Foreign Military Sales purchase of 400 AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM on 29 April under a deal which includes 16 AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM guidance sections, including either Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Modules or M-Code, and one AIM-120 AMRAAM instrumented test vehicle.
The deal, which has been notified to the US Congress by
