Poland approved for another buy of AMRAAMs under $1.3 billion deal

30th April 2025 - 17:28 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Poland is set to order more AMRAAM missiles, a weapon it operates from its F-16 fighter aircraft. (Photo: USAF)

The deal is for 400 AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM). It increases the stocks the country already has and follows a US$1.7 billion order for 745 missiles approved in March last year.

Poland has been spending big in the past few years, ordering main battle tanks, attack helicopters and air defence systems in a drive to build up defences at a cost of tens-of-billions of dollars and has now been approved for a US$1.3 billion order of AIM-120D-3 missiles.

The US State Department approved the Foreign Military Sales purchase of 400 AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM on 29 April under a deal which includes 16 AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM guidance sections, including either Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Modules or M-Code, and one AIM-120 AMRAAM instrumented test vehicle.

The deal, which has been notified to the US Congress by

