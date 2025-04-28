British Army details Ajax plans

The British Army Royal Armoured Corps (RAC) has outlined plans for which units will be the first converted to the General Dynamics UK Ajax tracked armoured reconnaissance vehicle (ARV).

In January, the British Army said it expected to achieve Initial Operating Capability (IOC) for the Ajax ARV/joint fires observer vehicle (FOV) in the second half of 2025. This is defined as one squadron capable of being deployed with six months back up.

Full Operational Capability (FOC), which is all units converted to Ajax, will be October 2028 to September 2029. Training is already underway with earlier production Ajax FOV released