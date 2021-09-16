DSEI 2021: QinetiQ and Dstl look to reinvent the wheel with future UGV concept

Reduced-scale model of the 8x8 MTR demonstrator platform, as seen at DSEI 2021. (Photo: Sam Beal)

Mobility Test Rig gives a glimpse into a future of stealthy, unmanned and agile UGVs tied together by ‘sensor to shooter’ data links.

QinetiQ and UK MoD agency Dstl, along with other industrial partners, exhibited a scale model of their new Mobility Test Rig (MTR) technology at DSEI in London on 14-17 September.

The 8x8 MTR intends to bring novel mobility, capability and operational advantages in the burgeoning UGV segment.

Speaking to Shephard, William Suttie of the Land Platforms Group in Dstl explained that the philosophy behind MTR was to meet future operational requirements beyond 2030.

‘If you look at conflicts in Ukraine or Nagorno-Karabakh, heavy tracked formations are very vulnerable... what Army headquarters is now saying is that we need our forces to be more easily deployed, more efficient with lower logistic drag, [and] more agile.’

The aim is to make armoured land platforms more survivable by dispersing them over a wide area to avoid exposing themselves as vulnerable massed targets. Armoured vehicles can then be joined up again at the point of attack at very high tempo.

However, faster platforms often come at the expense of robust armour. The MTR is an effort to compensate by offering stealthy, unmanned and agile UGVs tied together by ‘sensor to shooter’ data links.

The MTR is wheeled, whereas many of the other UGVs on show at DSEI are tracked. Wheels can provide higher speeds, higher reliability and fuel efficiency, but they have traditionally lacked the terrain accessibility of tracked platforms which constrains freedom of movement.

QinetiQ and Dstl hope to enhance mobility and break the tracks-versus-wheels dichotomy by harnessing an eclectic range of new technologies, such as hybrid-electric drive.

The actual MTR. (Photo: Dstl)

Suttie explained how hybrid energy can improve active suspension solutions, which allow long travel and variable ride height, but also a geometry that allows the wheelbase and track to be altered.

The other way the MTR provides mobility is through its advanced multi-wheel steer and wheel traction control which can control the torque channelled to the wheels. It means the MTR can steer at high speeds.

Dstl and QinetiQ plan on making the MTR affordable, versatile and robust. Suttie explained how ‘it provides a lot of really good properties in terms of what you can do with it. It isn't too complex. For example you can go on the internet — there's Boston Dynamics with their walking dogs, which is really clever technology but not stuff you can give to the army that is affordable’.

Suttie explained that the UGV mockup on display should not detract from the wide applicability of the technology under the hood. ‘This technology could be applied to UGVs but it's aimed at the real heavier platforms,’ Suttie noted.

The improved mobility of MTR over soft soil, especially when operating in convoys, and the low vibration could be useful when applied to armoured personnel carriers among other platforms.

The MTR was a highly focused programme of innovation that started just 24 months ago. On Dstl and QinetiQ’s successful partnership, Suttie explained that ‘it's been a real collaborative activity, which is the way it should be with government and industry working as partners’.