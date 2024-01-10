Preparations underway for Saudi–US Red Sands exercise
The latest two iterations of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sands exercises, Red Sands 2024, have been planned for this year and will build upon last year’s RSLF Exercise 23.2 which focused on C-UAS operations.
RSLF Exercise 23.1 took place in March 2023 and was the first of its kind between Saudi Arabia and US. It was followed up by the second event in September 2024. Red Sands 24.2 Hard Kill Challenge has been scheduled for November 2024 and will focus on multi-domain lethality and actions to counter small-UAS.
The Red Sands Live Fire Exercise 23.2 operation sought to strengthen military relations between the US
