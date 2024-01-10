To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Preparations underway for Saudi–US Red Sands exercise

10th January 2024 - 17:09 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

MARSS integrated its NIDAR with the EOS remote weapon station and gun for Red Sands 23.2 exercise. (Photo: MARSS)

Last year’s Rad Sands Live Fire (RSLF) included a demonstration of C-UAS capability and the second of this year’s events in October/November will be expected to include similar activity and companies from earlier events such as MARSS.

The latest two iterations of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sands exercises, Red Sands 2024, have been planned for this year and will build upon last year’s RSLF Exercise 23.2 which focused on C-UAS operations.

RSLF Exercise 23.1 took place in March 2023 and was the first of its kind between Saudi Arabia and US. It was followed up by the second event in September 2024. Red Sands 24.2 Hard Kill Challenge has been scheduled for November 2024 and will focus on multi-domain lethality and actions to counter small-UAS.

The Red Sands Live Fire Exercise 23.2 operation sought to strengthen military relations between the US

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us