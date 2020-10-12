Digital Battlespace

NiDAR includes kinetic C-UAS countermeasures

12th October 2020 - 14:07 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

NiDAR AI developer MARSS will demonstrate extra capabilities this month

UK-based MARSS Group on 12 October announced it has added multiple undisclosed kinetic countermeasures and a UAV classification function to its NiDAR AI C-UAS solution.

As a result, users will be able to detect, jam ‘and if necessary, destroy life-threatening unmanned aerial vehicles’ in seconds, the company claimed.

MARSS will ...

