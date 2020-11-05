Digital Battlespace

MARSS showcases NiDAR in US

5th November 2020 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Trial successfully demonstrates C-UAS capabilities, says UK company

MARSS Group on 4 November announced it has successfully demonstrated new capabilities of its NiDAR CUAS AI Command and Control system to disable UAS threats.

The UK-based company worked with Northrop Grumman and MSI Defence Systems in a week-long exercise at a private testing facility in Arizona, US.

Led by ...

