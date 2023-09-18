DSEI 2023: MARSS releases details on C-UAS takedown success and more uses for system
The MARSS field test on 11 September saw the Interceptor MR take down a small DJI-style UAV at a distance of 5km from the operator with limited damage to the Interceptor.
A key aspect of the system is that the engines cut off and rotors retract before the collision protecting the most fragile part of the aircraft. On return the Interceptor MR can conduct a systems scan for damage and the operator can make a visual check before it is returned to the launch box for recharging.
On the company’s stand at DSEI it displayed models of a trailer-mounted multi-canister CUAS system which would be a further development of the planned system which has individual boxes and also the NiDAR X-Scout – a rapidly deployable C-UAS package which builds on the existing NiDAR.
Described by the company as ‘drop and forget’ X-Scout would exclusively use soft-kill prevention methods, such as jamming, and its concept of operations could include an extended mesh of systems to provide wide area protection.
The unit lifts itself into position, weighs less than 1,000kg and could be transported by a large flatbed truck or open-body military vehicle.
