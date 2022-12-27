Polish Armed Forces reinforce air defence inventory

The Polish Armament Inspectorate announced that two more PSR-A Pilica VSHORAD solutions were added to the country’s inventory. The sets of anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems were delivered on 22 December and will equip the 3rd Warsaw Air Defence Missile Brigade.

PSR-A Pilica can conduct autonomous operations in various weather and visibility conditions using its radar-based passive reconnaissance and tracking systems.

The system consists of a command post platform, short-range radar, six fire units, a communication system, two ammunition vehicles and two transport platforms.

Supplied by PGZ-PILICA Consortium (which includes Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA, ZM Tarnów SA, PIT-Radwar SA and PCO SA), the systems were acquired in 2016. The PLN 727.7 million ($166.5 million) agreement comprised the purchase of six sets of Pilica.

The first system was delivered in December 2020 to the 37th Air Defence Missile Squadron in Bielice. The second set was handed in March this year to the 35th Air Defense Missile Squadron in Skwierzyna. The remaining systems are scheduled to enter service with the Polish Armed Forces in 2023.