French seek urgent reinforcement for air defence umbrella

The VL MICA medium-range system from MBDA has emerged as the favourite candidate to reinforce the French air defence umbrella in answer to an urgent operational requirement, Shephard understands.

While MBDA declined to comment on whether VL MICA will be selected — and it is unclear, at this stage, which branch of the French armed forces would receive the missiles — the French MoD has been looking for an interim solution for several months, and with a growing sense of urgency since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, the French armed forces operate three layers of air defence based on