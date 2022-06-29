French seek urgent reinforcement for air defence umbrella
The VL MICA medium-range system from MBDA has emerged as the favourite candidate to reinforce the French air defence umbrella in answer to an urgent operational requirement, Shephard understands.
While MBDA declined to comment on whether VL MICA will be selected — and it is unclear, at this stage, which branch of the French armed forces would receive the missiles — the French MoD has been looking for an interim solution for several months, and with a growing sense of urgency since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Currently, the French armed forces operate three layers of air defence based on
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
USAF orders follow-on ICBM support
BAE Systems will carry on in its role as industry prime in the ICBM Integration Support Contract until 2040.
-
Ultra takeover comes under national security scrutiny
The UK government is still likely to approve the takeover of Ultra by a private equity-owned firm, but its decision to launch a consultation into the deal reflects concerns that UK defence industrial sovereignty may be eroded.
-
US military seeks ways to avoid shortage of microelectronics
The US Department of Defense has released its ‘Microelectronics Vision’ paper, addressing objectives and guidelines to minimise vulnerabilities and ensure long-term access. However, the DoD faces some obstacles in progressing with its plans.
-
US government designates Northrop Grumman radar as AN/TPY-5(V)1
Northrop Grumman’s S-band radar system has been approved for use by the US military and international partners.
-
Ukraine relies on commercial technology to face up to Russian forces
Ukraine has been using drones, AI tools and secure communications capabilities as well as relying on remote sensing and satellite imagery to face Russia's 20th century-based capabilities.