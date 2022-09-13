MSPO 2022: Mesko improves Piorun MANPADS as more orders flow in
PGZ subsidiary Mesko announced a new customer for its Piorun MANPADS during the MSPO event in Kielce on 6-9 September with a significant order from Estonia for 300 missiles and 100 launchers.
A contract was signed by Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment; Elżbieta Śreniawska, CEO of Mesko; Przemysław Krawczuk, director of development programmes at Mesko; and Mesko production director Marcin Ożóg.
According to Polish minister of defence Mariusz Błaszcak, who witnessed the contract signing, the first missiles and launchers will be delivered to Estonia in 2023.
‘Delivery to Estonian Army will have no impact on
-
Malaysian MoD eyes Slovakia-made Eva howitzer
Malaysia's MoD is negotiating the acquisition of up to 18 Eva SPHs with Konštruktac Defence, according to the Slovak think-tank Institute for Central Europe.
-
Elbit Systems continues to provide mortar systems to US Army
A new IDIQ contract for Elbit Systems will see the delivery of mortar systems to the US Army in the next five years.
-
Lockheed Martin exploring opportunity to perform M270 recapitalisation and sustainment work in UK
Shephard has learned that Lockheed Martin is exploring opportunities to perform recapitalisation work on British Army's M270 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at Ampthill under plans being assessed and pending US DoD and UK MoD approval.
-
Adaptability – A Battlefield Advantage (sponsored)
Near peer conflict, political instability and rapidly accelerating technology make for a conflict environment that is characterised by unpredictability.
-
US to give more HIMARS ammunition, artillery rounds and anti-radiation missiles to Ukraine
The US DoD has announced a new package of military materiel support to Ukraine worth $675 million, including HIMARS ammunition, 105mm howitzer rounds, High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles and more.
-
MSPO 2022: PGZ and Hyundai Rotem deepen partnership with new MoU
An MoU signed at MSPO 2022 between PGZ and Hyundai Rotem covers industrial cooperation on the K2 MBT, as well as the next-generation K3 MBT and other South Korean platforms.