MSPO 2022: Mesko improves Piorun MANPADS as more orders flow in

PGZ subsidiary Mesko announced a new customer for its Piorun MANPADS during the MSPO event in Kielce on 6-9 September with a significant order from Estonia for 300 missiles and 100 launchers.

A contract was signed by Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment; Elżbieta Śreniawska, CEO of Mesko; Przemysław Krawczuk, director of development programmes at Mesko; and Mesko production director Marcin Ożóg.

According to Polish minister of defence Mariusz Błaszcak, who witnessed the contract signing, the first missiles and launchers will be delivered to Estonia in 2023.

‘Delivery to Estonian Army will have no impact on