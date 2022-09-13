To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MSPO 2022: Mesko improves Piorun MANPADS as more orders flow in

13th September 2022 - 12:58 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

Piorun missile launcher integrated with PZL W3PL Sokół/Głuszec helicopter as an air-to-air missile, as displayed at MSPO by the Polish Air Force Institute of Technology as part of an upgrade programme proposal for Poland. (Photo: Grzegorz Sobczak)

New and more capable versions of the Piorun MANPADS are in development even as orders continue to roll in for the baseline system, with Estonia being the newest customer.

PGZ subsidiary Mesko announced a new customer for its Piorun MANPADS during the MSPO event in Kielce on 6-9 September with a significant order from Estonia for 300 missiles and 100 launchers.

A contract was signed by Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment; Elżbieta Śreniawska, CEO of Mesko; Przemysław Krawczuk, director of development programmes at Mesko; and Mesko production director Marcin Ożóg.

According to Polish minister of defence Mariusz Błaszcak, who witnessed the contract signing, the first missiles and launchers will be delivered to Estonia in 2023.

‘Delivery to Estonian Army will have no impact on

