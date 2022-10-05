Polish air defence initiatives pass twin milestones
The Polish and UK governments on 4 October signed a framework agreement for cooperation on the Pilica+ very short-range air defence (VSHORAD) system, which will include UK-made CAMM effectors.
On the same day, the Polish Army’s 18th Anti-Aircraft Regiment received the first interim Mała Narew short-range air defence (SHORAD) system.
Mała Narew is designed as a stepping stone towards the full Narew system. It comprises the Soła C-UAS radar station, the Zenit fire control device, three iLaunchers on a Jelcz chassis, two transport and loading vehicles on the same chassis and CAMM effectors delivered by MBDA UK in partnership with Polish conglomerate PGZ.
MBDA UK is working with PGZ to create an enhanced sovereign missile capability in Poland, supported by technology and knowledge transfer to Polish industry.
Chris Allam, MD of MBDA UK, said: ‘Today’s governmental agreements launch the next step in Polish-UK missile co-operation, and underpins the PGZ-MBDA technology transfer proposal on Narew, while also supporting Pilica+, Miecznik, Ottokar-Brzoza, and other vital projects.’
The company believes that providing CAMM for Mała Narew would also de-risk the use of the missile in Pilica+, which is a very short-range air defence system that will also operate with the Piorun MANPADS.
