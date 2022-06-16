Eurosatory 2022: SHORAD shortfall prompts new mobile concept from Diehl

Amid concerns in Europe over short-range air defence (SHORAD) capability gaps, especially against UAVs, Diehl Defence has showcased a mock-up of its mobile IRIS-T SLS Mk III platform at Eurosatory 2022 as a potential solution.

The IRIS-T-SLS Mk III blends all existing air defence technology from Diehl into a single wheeled armoured platform equipped with four IRIS-T surface-launched missiles.

The system seen at Eurosatory was mounted on an Eagle V 6x6 light tactical vehicle from General Dynamics European Land Systems. Maximillian Eisele, a GBAD project manager at Diehl, told Shephard that IRIS-T-SLS Mk III can fit into a 10ft frame on any vehicle capable of accommodating the module.

The IRIS-T surface-launched missiles are launched from a fixed slanted frame and are designed to hit targets up to 12km away.

Unlike some other SHORAD systems, the wheeled platform can fire IRIS-T missiles on the move. The guided missiles are highly manoeuvrable, meaning the vehicle does not need to turn to face its target.

The missile frame can be reloaded within 15 minutes and with minimum personnel required.

The IRIS-T-SLS Mk III includes a frame for launching SHORAD missiles. (Photo: Sam Beal)

Eisele also emphasised that the Mk III demonstrator was designed to slot into modern concepts of connecting every sensor with every shooter. He added that linking SHORAD with a global C2 network was ‘a main goal’ of the programme.

The Mk III includes a Hensoldt 3D surveillance radar at the rear of the vehicle, although Eisele said that other radar systems could be plugged in as well. The SHORAD vehicle also features an integrated IFF system.

‘C2 components are in the back of the driver’s cabin, so we have all the capabilities on one vehicle to do air-defence’, Eisele added. ‘It can work standalone or connect to high-echelon units.’

Diehl officials told Shephard that most of the interest in the system has emanated from Europe. As Diehl is a German manufacturer, the newly cash-rich Bundeswehr may well be the first port of call.

